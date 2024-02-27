Duraimurugan hits out AP govt for its attempt to build dam across Palar

CHENNAI: State Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan on Tuesday said the allocation of fund by the Andhra Pradesh government for construction of a new dam across Palar in Kuppam constituency is “anti-federal” and amount to “disrespecting the Supreme Court” when there were two original suits pending before it regarding the inter-state water dispute.

“For the welfare of the two states (Tamil Nadu and AP), I urge the AP government not to resort to such a move (construction of dam) when there are cases pending before the Apex Court,” said Duraimurugan in a statement.

The minister’s response came after the farmers and activists in Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet districts flagged the issue and demanded the TN government to act swiftly to stop the neighbouring state from building a dam across Palar, which is the lifeline of the northern districts. The AP government had announced Rs 215 crore in its budget for the year 2024-2025 for the project. The new structure was planned at Shanthipuram in addition to the existing dams at 22 spots in Kuppam district. They were constructed in violation of the Madras-Mysore Agreement 1892.

Citing the SC’s order dated on February 16, 2018 regarding Cauvery Water dispute, Duraimurugan said it overtly said that no structure should be constructed across an inter-state river without the consent of the lower riparian states. It should not indulge in any activities to obstruct, divert or store the water (inter-state river).

The minister further said that SC order clearly stated that the “two Agreements of 1892 and 1924 had neither any political arrangements nor touched any facet of sovereignty of India. Per contra, the Agreements cover the areas of large public interests which do not have any political elements in the backdrop, the agreements are neither inoperative nor completely extinct.”

The AP government’s move is in violation of the 1982 Agreement and the SC’s verdict, he said, adding, “It is a wrong attempt.”

The minister also recalled that the TN government had filed a case in the SC against the AP government on February 2, 2006 when the latter attempted to build a reservoir without the consent of the lower riparian states. Yet another civil suit has been filed against the AP government for increasing the height of the dams in 2016.

“These two original suits are pending before the SC. In such a scenario, the neighbouring state decided, unilaterally, to build a dam across Palar and allocating funds for the same in its budget is considered as contempt of court. It is not a good friendly relationship between the states. Moreover, it is against federalism,” he said and urged the AP government to refrain from such activities.