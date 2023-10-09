Duraimurugan gives clarion call to political parties to remain united in Cauvery issue

CHENNAI: State Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan on Monday gave a clarion call to all political parties to keep their political differences aside and come together to fight for the rights of Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery water dispute.

Speaking on the special resolution moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin over the inter-state Cauvery Water dispute at the assembly, Duraimurugan said "only unity" among the political parties would help the State.

He also pointed out their counterparts in Karnataka speaking in a "single voice" when it comes to the Cauvery Water issue.

"They (Karnataka government) are also expecting the same. It amounts to pledging our rights and a sign of ignorance," said the senior Minister in rejecting the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami's suggestion to the DMK government to hold a "friendly talk" with its Congress-led government in Karnataka to get water.

"After failed attempts at talks over the Cauvery issue, the Tamil Nadu government has taken the legal option. Going back to talks would turn counter-effective for TN", said the Minister.

When Palaniswami questioned why the DMK had formed an alliance with such a party, Duraimurugan rebuked that like-minded parties come together to form Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDA) with a common minimum programme. They want to "unseat the BJP from power at the Centre". However, the political parties in the alliance did not abandon their policies and core ideology, he further said to defend the DMK's alliance with the Congress.

Listing out the efforts taken by the AIADMK regime, Palaniswami said that he has been flagging the issue for three months and insisting the government to check the water storage level in Mettur to manage the water needs for drinking and irrigation purposes.

"The government did not heed to his suggestions, resulting in the present scenario," he said and pointed out the storage level at Mettur Reservoir at 8.6 tmc.

"Insufficient water supply affected the farmers in the delta region. Kuruvai crops in 3 lakh acres out of 5 lakh acres in the delta withered due to insufficient water supply," he said and added that the compensation to the tune of Rs 13,500 per hectare for affected farmers was inadequate and demanded the state government to enhance the compensation.

He also questioned the government's precautionary measures to supply drinking water for the next six months from Mettur Reservoir, which is the source of drinking water for 20 districts.

Responding to this, the Minister said the available water in Mettur reservoir would be reserved for drinking purposes and also expressed hope that the state would receive rain soon to tackle the issue.