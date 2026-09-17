Durai Vaiko's remarks against MK Stalin not right: KN Nehru

Garlanding the statue of Periyar on the veteran leader's 148th birth anniversary in Tiruchy, DMK principal secretary Nehru reiterated that the searches conducted at the houses of former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and the people associated with him were merely politically motivated, and the team which searched the house seized even his mobile phones.

"The DMK leaders have faced several such incidents in various periods and proved innocent each time and it would repeat this time too, " he said.

Reacting to the charges of VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan that DMK had a hidden association with the BJP, Nehru said the DMK president had never yielded on anything with the BJP, nor had he supported the ideologies of the BJP in any form. “DMK was the only political party that stood for social justice, opposed Sanatana, CAA, and one nation one election programmes proposed by the BJP, but the present TVK leaders have a special bonding with the BJP, and so they are afraid to talk against the BJP on any occasion,” Nehru said.