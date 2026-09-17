Durai Vaiko's remarks against MK Stalin not right: KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Complaining about Vaiko's angry, bird-like attitude, the MDMK Principal Secretary and MP Durai Vaiko, who met me and expressed his willingness to join DMK after dissolving the party, KN Nehru, said that he was now talking too much against the DMK president MK Stalin.
Garlanding the statue of Periyar on the veteran leader's 148th birth anniversary in Tiruchy, DMK principal secretary Nehru reiterated that the searches conducted at the houses of former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and the people associated with him were merely politically motivated, and the team which searched the house seized even his mobile phones.
"The DMK leaders have faced several such incidents in various periods and proved innocent each time and it would repeat this time too, " he said.
Reacting to the charges of VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan that DMK had a hidden association with the BJP, Nehru said the DMK president had never yielded on anything with the BJP, nor had he supported the ideologies of the BJP in any form. “DMK was the only political party that stood for social justice, opposed Sanatana, CAA, and one nation one election programmes proposed by the BJP, but the present TVK leaders have a special bonding with the BJP, and so they are afraid to talk against the BJP on any occasion,” Nehru said.
Responding to the recent statement of MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko against the DMK president MK Stalin, Nehru termed Durai Vaiko a 'childish politician', and so he thinks too much of himself and speaks a lot in the public domain. “Durai Vaiko approached me and complained against his father Vaiko about his stubbornness and expressed willingness to join DMK after dissolving the MDMK, and I consoled him, and he did not know what he was talking about then,” Nehru further said.
Nehru also said that Durai Vaiko has been speaking too much against the DMK president Stalin on social media, and he must realise that this is wrong and he should correct himself.
“You (Durai Vaiko) are too young for our leader (Stalin). Can you speak in such a way against the leader who helped you achieve in politics?” Nehru asked.