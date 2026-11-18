COIMBATORE: MDMK principal secretary and MP Durai Vaiko on Wednesday hit out at the Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar by accusing him of making misleading statements on the Mekedatu dam row.
Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, he said, “The Karnataka Chief Minister is spreading false propaganda. Only surplus water during floods is released in Cauvery. The central government should attempt to resolve the dam row between the two states."
He also accused the DMK leadership of conspiring to topple the TVK government and is ready to pay up to Rs 40 crore to an MLA to engineer defections.
The MDMK leader also said the DMK and AIADMK were in a discreet alliance. “Even after six months, attempts to destabilise continue as the present government has been exposing several corruption scandals. The opposition parties want the government to be brought down before more irregularities are exposed,” he said.
Referring to the issue of a TVK MLA sending inappropriate messages to a District Collector, he said that impartial action should be taken against anyone found guilty. “If the MLA had committed any wrong, action should certainly be initiated against him,” he said.
On the sexual harassment cases against granite baron Veeramani, Durai Vaiko accused both the DMK and AIADMK of failing to act, even though he was exploiting several minor girls for nearly 15 years. “The issue came to light only after the change of regime and through a fair investigation,” he said.