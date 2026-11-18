Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, he said, “The Karnataka Chief Minister is spreading false propaganda. Only surplus water during floods is released in Cauvery. The central government should attempt to resolve the dam row between the two states."

He also accused the DMK leadership of conspiring to topple the TVK government and is ready to pay up to Rs 40 crore to an MLA to engineer defections.

The MDMK leader also said the DMK and AIADMK were in a discreet alliance. “Even after six months, attempts to destabilise continue as the present government has been exposing several corruption scandals. The opposition parties want the government to be brought down before more irregularities are exposed,” he said.