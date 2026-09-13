Durai Vaiko reiterates demand for Tiruchy as second capital

TIRUCHY: MDMK Principal Secretary and MP Durai Vaiko on Saturday (September 12) appealed to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to declare Tiruchy as the second capital of Tamil Nadu and to construct a secretariat here.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Durai Vaiko noted that it was late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran's dream to make Tiruchy the second capital of Tamil Nadu.
“It was the right choice. Tiruchy would be appropriate as the second capital due to the surge in traffic and skyrocketing prices in real estate in Chennai. The middle-class people are unable to lead a life in Chennai, but Tiruchy would be comfortable for them," Durai Vaiko said.
He also pointed out that the geographical proximity to Tiruchy from all places across the State would ensure easing of commuting for people within stipulated travel time.
“While people from Southern districts would take more than a day to reach Chennai, it would take only a three-to-four-hour journey to Tiruchy," he said.
He further noted that districts like Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur would witness growth if Tiruchy is made the second capital.
On the proposed secretariat plan in Pattinapakkam, he said Chief Minister Joseph Vijay cancelled the airport project in Paranthur for the welfare of the farmers, and he will also take a possibly good decision by cancelling Pattinapakkam for the welfare of the fishers.