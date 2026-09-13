Durai Vaiko reiterates demand for Tiruchy as second capital

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Durai Vaiko noted that it was late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran's dream to make Tiruchy the second capital of Tamil Nadu.

“It was the right choice. Tiruchy would be appropriate as the second capital due to the surge in traffic and skyrocketing prices in real estate in Chennai. The middle-class people are unable to lead a life in Chennai, but Tiruchy would be comfortable for them," Durai Vaiko said.