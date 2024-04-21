Durai Vaiko meets CM Stalin

CHENNAI: A day after the LS polls, MDMK principal secretary and INDIA bloc candidate for Trichy parliamentary constituency Durai Vaiko met chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday.

During the meeting at Stalin's residence, Durai Vaiko thanked the former for fielding him in Trichy and starting the campaign from the constituency.

Durai Vaiko also thanked Stalin, as DMK cadres took part in the election campaign with zeal.