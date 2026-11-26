Speaking to reporters at Tiruchirappalli airport, the MP also disputed social media posts that portrayed him as having cleared the Kallakurichi MLA of wrongdoing. He said he had called for Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to intervene and take action on the complaint against the legislator.

Durai Vaiko said Annadurai had founded the DMK on a commitment to secularism, state autonomy and social justice, with the interests of ordinary people at the centre of its politics.

Many in the party continued to believe in those principles, he said, but accused its present leadership of betraying them.

He used the Tamil expression 'Thillumullu Kazhagam', a jibe suggesting the party had become an organisation given to deceit, and alleged that its leaders had turned it into a "den of robbers".

On the Thirupparankundram issue, the MP said the lamp had been lit in accordance with Agama rules governing temple worship. He said the manner in which the ceremony was conducted respected religious sentiments and helped maintain public order.

The MDMK had welcomed the lighting of the lamp, he said, as had minority organisations in the DMK-led alliance.