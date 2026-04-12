Durai Kumar given additional charge as DVAC Director amid poll reshuffle

CHENNAI: Amid ongoing poll-related administrative reshuffles, the Election Commission of India has continued to order transfers of senior officials in Tamil Nadu, following complaints from opposition parties alleging bias among certain officers.
In this backdrop, the State government has appointed AT Durai Kumar, currently serving as IG (SIC-I) in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, to hold additional charge as its Director until further orders or a permanent appointment is made.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the post had remained vacant after the transfer of former DGP-level officer Davidson Devasirvatham. Though Sandeep Mittal was initially appointed as DVAC chief, the DMK opposed his posting citing ideological bias, prompting the commission to cancel his appointment.
The appointment order was issued on April 11, 2026, by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) K Manivasan, in line with the poll panel’s guidelines as the State heads towards Assembly elections on April 23.