Durai Kumar given additional charge as DVAC Director amid poll reshuffle

In this backdrop, the State government has appointed AT Durai Kumar, currently serving as IG (SIC-I) in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, to hold additional charge as its Director until further orders or a permanent appointment is made.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the post had remained vacant after the transfer of former DGP-level officer Davidson Devasirvatham. Though Sandeep Mittal was initially appointed as DVAC chief, the DMK opposed his posting citing ideological bias, prompting the commission to cancel his appointment.