Duo stabs mechanic to death in front of Rajapalayam police station

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two people were arrested for stabbing a mechanic to death in front of a locked police station in Rajapalayam.
Thanikachalam (45), a former Hindu Munnani member, was waiting at the old bus stand after returning from Tirunelveli. Two people on a bike approached him for a query, and they suddenly stabbed him with a knife. Thanikachalam ran towards the police station to seek help; however, it was closed as no personnel were there.
The duo chased and stabbed Thanikachalam to death in front of the police station.
Based on CCTV footage recorded in the area, police arrested Muneeswaran (28) of Nakkaneri village near Rajapalayam, and Kaliswaran (24) of Mangapuram Street. The duo said they were drunk, and the conversation turned into an argument with Thanikachalam.