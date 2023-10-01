Duo place body on track after killing man, arrested

TIRUCHY: Two youngsters who murdered a relative and placed the body on the railway tracks were arrested by Nagapattinam police on Saturday.

According to police, the Loco pilot of a goods train found a body lying on the railway tracks at Velippalayam between Nagore and Nagapattinam on September 17 and passed on the information to the Nagapattinam station master. The dead was identified as a man about 30 years of age.

Subsequently the railway police along with the revenue officials visited the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Nagapattinam Government Hospital.

As per the initial investigation the police identified the deceased as Muthu alias Kaliaperumal (29) from Kadampadi village in Nagapattinam. As the body had stab injuries, the police registered a case of suspicious death and carried on with the investigation which helped them nab Surya Kiruba (20) and Karthi (21), relatives of the deceased, for killing the man.

The duo confessed to the police that they had murdered him after an altercation. The accused allegedly took the body and placed it on the railway track to hide it. They were arrested and produced before the court and were lodged in the prison.