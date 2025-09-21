Duo kidnaps realtor over online trading deal; arrested

CHENNAI: The police have arrested a duo for kidnapping a 50-year-old real estate broker and demanding ransom from his family over a financial deal that turned sour.

The arrested persons were identified as Arunkumar (36) of Pulianthope and Parthiban (55) of Vyasarpadi. The police said that the duo kidnapped S Desikamoorthy (50) of Old Washermenpet, who runs a real estate broker office in Thousand Lights.

Desikamoorthy, who went to his office last Thursday (September 18), did not return home, after which his family began searching for him.

On Saturday (September 20), Desikamoorthy's son, Barath, received a phone call in which the callers demanded Rs 5 lakh ransom to release his father and threatened him not to approach law enforcement.

After discussions with family members, Barath approached the Tondiarpet police seeking help to rescue his father. Following this, special teams were formed to trace the call.

Police rescued Desikamoorthy from a hideout on Saturday evening. Investigation revealed that the accused duo had invested money with Desikamoorthy's woman colleague for online trading. When they demanded the returns, the woman told them that she gave the money to Desikamoorthy, after which the accused went to his office, threatened him, and attacked him.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.