Duo held with country bombs near Allikulam court complex

CHENNAI: The police on Wednesday arrested two persons with country-made bombs and weapons near the Allikulam court complex.

The police identified the arrested persons as Maattu Sankar of Pattabiram and Aadu Suresh of Arumbakkam.

According to the police, Sankar is a close associate of the notorious history-sheeter Arumbakkam Radhakrishnan.

The police had received a tip-off about Sankar and his associate visiting the court and were waiting for them and apprehended them.

The investigations revealed that Sankar had received the bombs from Udaya, who was involved in the murder of PPG Sankar near Nazarethpet in April 2023.

Further investigations revealed that Sankar and his associate Suresh had been extorting money from traders and businessmen in Koyambedu, Arumbakkam, and Aminjikarai.

The police team that apprehended them produced the duo before a magistrate and remanded them to judicial custody.

In another incident, city police apprehended at least 12 anti-social elements hiding in a house in Maduravoyal. The police said that they were planning to murder a lawyer in Koyambedu.