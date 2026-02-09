Tamil Nadu

Duo held for breaching Governor Ravi’s convoy

CHENNAI: Police arrested two men who breached Governor RN Ravi’s convoy on February 8 (Sunday) night while attempting to evade a police checkpoint to avoid getting caught on drunk driving charges.

The incident occurred when the Governor was returning to his residence, Lok Bhavan, after attending a wedding reception in Tiruvanmiyur.

The duo, Anburaj (22) and Jeeva (22), who were on a motorbike suddenly entered the convoy near Adyar Cancer Institute, bypassing security vehicles.

Police chased the bike and apprehended them. Investigations revealed that the men, natives of Kallakurichi, were employees of a private company in Perungalathur.

They had visited the city on Sunday, got drunk and were driving back to Perungalathur when they attempted to evade a police checkpoint by entering the convoy.

They were arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

