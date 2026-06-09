Duo held by Avadi police for stealing fuse carriers from EB office

CHENNAI: Avadi city police have arrested two youths for stealing electrical components from a Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) office, officials said.
According to a complaint filed by an electricity board official, 27 fuse carriers worth Rs 50,400 were stolen from nine power connection boxes located behind the Electricity Board office in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) residential area.
Based on the complaint, Avadi police registered a case and began an investigation. The police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and identified the suspects.
The accused, identified as M Dinesh Kumar (19) from Surapet and D Vinith (20) from Madhanangkuppam, were arrested. During interrogation, the duo admitted to breaking the stolen fuse carriers and selling the copper wires extracted from them. Police said further legal action against the accused is under way.
The Avadi Police Commissionerate added that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in crimes that cause public inconvenience, especially offences targeting public utilities.