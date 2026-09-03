Duo attacks Malaysian tourists with sickle, threatens them at gunpoint in Coimbatore

The tourists were heading to Chennai through Coimbatore after visiting Alappuzha in Kerala when they had an altercation with two men near a petrol bunk on the Cochin-Salem Bypass Road around evening.

The duo then attacked Loganathan (52) and his son Ugendran (21) with a sickle leaving them injured. “To avoid further escalation of tension, the tourists left the spot hurriedly and were proceeding towards Madukkarai, when the two men followed them in a two-wheeler and displayed a firearm,” said the police.