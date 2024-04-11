Duo arrested for smuggling 2 elephant tusks; car, 3 phones seized

MADURAI: A team of forest personnel arrested two men and seized two pieces of elephant tusks in Kanniyakumari district. The accused have been identified as SK Muthu Ramesh Das (47) of Ramanpudur, Nagercoil, and N Puthiyavan (32) of Anna Nagar, Thoothukudi.

Acting on a tip off, a team led by S Logasundaranathan, forest range officer, Forest Station, TN Forest Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Tirunelveli, arrested the duo after intensifying the patrol on Tuesday night and seized those two pieces of ivory, a car and three cell phones.

The team had initially found four men including those arrested behind three cars in a suspicious manner. When the Forest personnel zeroed in on them, Rajaram (42) of Nagercoil and Martin (31) of Teachers Colony, Thoothukudi, fled the scene.

They are said to be the key suspects in the case.