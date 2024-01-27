Due bills to the law officers will be settled: Chief Secretary in MHC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC) that the total outstanding due amount of Rs.2.39 crore payable to the erstwhile law officers will be settled within four weeks.

The Chief Secretary of the State submitted an affidavit before a division bench comprising Justice R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu, regarding the settlement of bills to the law officers, in compliance with the court order.

The affidavit stated that several stringent measures are being taken for the settlement of fee bills to law officers. A sum of Rs.23.60 crore has been settled towards the pending fee bills of the former Additional Advocate General and other law officers.

Government orders have been issued by various departments for the settlement of 199 fee bills of law officers, which comes to 31.78 percent of the remaining 626 pending fee bills payable to them, said the affidavit.

The Advocate General PS Raman submitted that the total amount to be settled for the 29 erstwhile officers as per the affidavit, comes to Rs.2.39 crore, which would be settled to the respective officers within four weeks.

After the submission, the bench posted the matter to March 4 for further submission.

In 2011, former additional advocate general S Ramasamy moved the MHC seeking to direct the State to pay the outstanding fee to him for his service from 2006 to 2011.

The court directed the State to pay the bills, however, the government filed an appeal challenging the order.