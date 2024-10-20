DTCP to launch app to help residents prevent unauthorised constructions in TN

CHENNAI: The public will soon be able to superimpose approved layout plans over satellite imagery to prevent unauthorised constructions. This will be made possible by a web-based GIS application, soon to be launched by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), where one will also be able to access detailed information about the layout.

As per a DTCP document, by superimposing approved layout plans, which are approved on the Single Window Portal, over satellite imagery, the WebGIS system will facilitate more informed decision-making, better planning, and prevention of unauthorised construction. The platform will provide detailed information, including survey numbers, roads, plot extents, and guideline values, thereby enhancing public access and utility. Presently, only a list of approved layouts has been posted on the DTCP website https://onlineppa.tn.gov.in/approved-plan-list.

"Traditionally, DTCP managed physical records of these plans, but the cumbersome nature of maintaining hard copies and the need for improved accessibility have driven a shift towards digitisation. Approximately 15,608 documents have been digitised and made accessible online through an online statewide Single Window Portal (SWP) for Building Plan Permission, Layout Approval, and Land Use Reclassification.

"However, current digital records face limitations such as insufficient geo-referenced accuracy and integration challenges with other departmental data," the document said.

DTCP believes that the WebGIS app will mark a transformative step towards modernising urban planning in Tamil Nadu, promoting sustainable development, transparency, and better governance. "It would serve as an invaluable resource for planning professionals, government agencies, and the public, fostering a more organised and transparent approach to urban development," the document added.

It may be noted that State Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy announced during the 2024-2025 state budget session to modernise the planning authority by adopting WebGIS and integrating layout plans with satellite imagery.