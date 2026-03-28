DT Next reporter wins Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award

Two decades later, one of them, Indumathi, rose to the top echelons of Indian football to emerge as the mainstay of the national team’s midfield, and won many accolades, including the AIFF’s Best Women's Player of the Year award for 2023-24.

Indumathi’s story had heart, and in Srikkanth, it found the perfect narrator who went to its soul. He wrote about the Tamil Nadu police officer’s exploits on the ground, about her father Kathiresan and mother Amutha, and also the others like her first coach, S Mariappan, who played a key role in her emergence as a champion. It does take a village.