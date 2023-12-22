DT Next Impact: Thiruvalluvar univ plans re-exam on C++ paper for PG students

VELLORE: The Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University has decided to conduct a re-exam of the paper on C++ for MSc Mathematics students on December 27 (forenoon).

It may be recalled that on December 10, DT Next highlighted how PG Mathematics second-year students were given a question paper in computer programming with questions from the UG syllabus. Instead of C++, the PG students were given questions related to C programming. This had attracted severe condemnation from college teachers, who blamed the university for the lackadaisical job.

On Thursday, the Controller of Examinations, R Babu Janarthanam, informed the colleges where the optional subject was being taught that based on the recommendation from the pre-board (PG Computer Science) for the subject GOCS35B/DOCS35B – computer programming using C++, a re-examination will be conducted on December 27 (forenoon).

The message also called on the college principals and chief superintendents to inform the department heads concerned and students of the decision.

Babu Janarthanam told DT Next that the decision was taken by the board and that a total of 79 students belonging to four arts and science colleges who had opted for this paper would be taking the re-exam.

Meanwhile, former professor Kumar Subbu said, “This is a move to save face as otherwise the university would have had to give grace marks to all students which would have benefitted even students who failed to attend any question.”