DT Next Impact: State reinstates 23 teaching faculty members in Anna Varsity

CHENNAI: Following the report published by DT Next titled 'AU teaching faculty threatens to end life if not reinstated in job' on August 7, 23 TFs from five Anna University campuses have been reinstated by the Higher Education Department.

Alleging poor performance, the Anna University recently terminated 23 TFs from five campuses - Panruti, Ramanathapuram, Ariyalur, Tirukkuvalai and Thoothukudi – across Tamil Nadu. Of the 23 TFs, 10 have filed a case demanding 'equal pay for equal work' with the Madras High Court.

Speaking to DT Next, the TF with 11 years' experience said, "On Wednesday afternoon, I was asked to join work. But, this extension for all over 500 TFs in the state is only till August 31. Hence, there is no job certainty at this moment."

Meanwhile, the Centre for Constituent Colleges (CCC) on Wednesday released the result analysis of temporary teaching fellows on consolidated pay. The TFs were analysed over the last three semesters.

A circular noted, "All TFs, who produced below 50 per cent pass are directed to take corrective measures immediately for improving the students' academic performance in the ensuing academic session. Performance of all TFs will be reviewed and any underperformance on the examination results will be viewed seriously by the University."