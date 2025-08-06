Anna University’s teaching faculty threatens to end life if not reinstated to job

CHENNAI: In a viral video, a 40-year-old teaching faculty (TF) in Panruti campus of Anna University had warned of dying by suicide if he was not reinstated in the service.

He and 22 other TFs in five different constituent colleges in TN have been allegedly terminated without any notice or prior intimation, citing poor performance recently.

In the video released by the TF on Monday evening, he said, “I’m certainly qualified and skilful at my job. However, being removed from the post citing a lack of performance/skill has defamed me. If I’m not reinstated at my job within a few days, the commissioner of the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Innocent Divya, is solely responsible.”

The TF with 11 years of experience has been earning Rs 27,000 per month. He went on to say that he had shared the result analysis with all to witness. “It’s unbearable to live with the shame of being called ‘unskilful’,” he stated in the video. “An IAS officer had called me unskilled/unqualified to do my job, but on what grounds? If I’m not being reinstated, I’ll be forced to end my life.”

Speaking to DT Next, the TF alleged that his performance over the years had been good compared to several permanent staff. “Also, we had poured in immense effort in teaching students from Tamil medium schools to understand subject concepts in engineering courses,” he pointed out. “More than 500 TFs have been working in the varsity’s Chennai and regional campuses for several years. Under the pretence of analysing our performances, the higher education department delayed June salary by at least a month.”

Meanwhile, a terminated Ariyalur TF alleged that the government was resorting to the move to ultimately opt for outsourcing.

So, after the performance review, 23 TFs from Panruti, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, Tirukkuvalai and Thoothukudi had been terminated without any relieving letter or written reasons for termination. Importantly, 10 out of 23 TFs are involved in a case of regularisation with the Madras High Court.

Sources at Anna University attributed the termination to poor performance. However, the education department officials said they will look into the issue. When contacted, DoTE Commissioner Innocent Divya did not respond despite multiple attempts. And, the director of the Centre for Constituent Colleges (CCC) refused to comment on the issue.