DT Next Impact: Oil godown in township sealed

CHENNAI: Only a few days after DT Next published a story on pollution caused by an engine oil godown functioning on a residential plot in a township, the Chengalpattu district administration sealed the facility.

According to a local resident, officials from the district administration visited the site on Thursday and sealed the godown inside Casa Grande Urbano Owners Association township in Vengadamangalam Road.

"Also, they snapped the electricity connection to the building, " he said.

It may be noted that residents complained of health hazards apart from violations by the owner of the godown. They also sent petitions to the health department, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and district collector.

Ramesh Gowthaman, president of Casa Grande Urbano Owners Association, said that TNPCB and food safety department officials visited the site pointing out DT Next report, on Thursday morning. "We showed the oil layer in the nearby well to them. Later, the officials came on the instruction of the district collector to seal the godown, " he added.