DT Next Guide: Pongal 2027 train ticket booking – When will reservations open? Check dates, timings, booking tips and UPI charges

Quick Summary
Pongal 2027 train ticket reservations will open from November 13 under the 60-day advance booking system. The copy lists booking dates for travel from January 12 to 19, along with booking timings, IRCTC tips and details of the proposed Rs 5 UPI MDR charge, which will be borne by merchants and not passengers.
CHENNAI: With Pongal 2027 approaching, passengers planning to travel to their native places can start preparing for train ticket reservations. Under the 60-day advance reservation system followed by Indian Railways, bookings for Pongal travel will begin on November 13, 2026. With high demand expected during the festival season, here are some frequently asked questions about reservation dates, booking procedures and payment rules.
Pongal will be celebrated on January 15, 2027 (Friday). Bhogi falls on January 14, while Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal will be observed on January 16 and 17, respectively.
Train ticket reservations for Pongal travel will begin on November 13, 2026, under the 60-day advance reservation system. Passengers can book tickets according to their intended dates of travel.
Passengers planning to travel to their native places during the festival can book tickets on the following dates:
January 12, 2027 travel – November 13, 2026
January 13, 2027 travel – November 14, 2026
January 14, 2027 (Bhogi) travel – November 15, 2026
January 15, 2027 (Pongal) travel – November 16, 2026
January 16, 2027 (Mattu Pongal) travel – November 17, 2026
January 17, 2027 (Kaanum Pongal) travel – November 18, 2026
Passengers planning to return after the Pongal holidays can book tickets on the following dates:
January 18, 2027 travel – November 19, 2026
January 19, 2027 travel – November 20, 2026
Train ticket reservations on the opening day will begin at 8 am. Passengers are advised to log in to the IRCTC website or mobile application a few minutes before the booking window opens.
Passengers can book tickets through the official IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in), the IRCTC mobile application or railway reservation counters.
Passengers can follow a few steps to make the booking process quicker and easier:
Log in to the IRCTC website or mobile application at least 10 minutes before reservations open.
Save the names, ages and other details of family members in the 'Master List' section of the IRCTC account in advance.
Keep a preferred payment option ready to complete the transaction quickly.
Ensure a stable internet connection to avoid delays during booking.
As tickets are in high demand during the Pongal season, completing the booking process as soon as reservations open can improve the chances of securing preferred seats.
Railway officials said special trains would be operated based on passenger demand after regular train reservations are completed. The additional services are expected to help manage the rush during the festival season.
No. Passengers will not have to bear additional charges for booking train tickets worth more than Rs 2,000 through UPI. Under the new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework announced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), railway transactions exceeding Rs 2,000 will attract a flat MDR of Rs 5. However, this charge will be borne by the merchant and cannot be passed on to passengers.
The revised MDR framework was initially scheduled to come into effect on October 15, 2026. However, NPCI postponed its implementation on October 13, citing the festive season. The corporation said the new date would be announced separately. As of November 12, 2026, the revised implementation date has not been officially announced.
Passengers will only have to pay Rs 3,000 for a ticket worth Rs 3,000. They will not have to pay Rs 3,005. Once the new MDR framework comes into effect, the railway merchant will bear the additional Rs 5 charge.
No. Merchant UPI transactions of up to Rs 2,000 will continue to remain free of MDR charges under the proposed framework.
No. Person-to-person (P2P) UPI transfers will continue to remain free, irrespective of the transaction amount. The proposed MDR framework applies to eligible person-to-merchant transactions and not transfers between individuals.
Passengers planning to travel during the Pongal holidays are advised to check their reservation dates in advance and book tickets as soon as the booking window opens to avoid last-minute inconvenience.