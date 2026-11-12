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DT Next Guide: Pongal 2027 train ticket booking – When will reservations open? Check dates, timings, booking tips and UPI charges

With high demand expected during the festival season, here are some frequently asked questions about reservation dates, booking procedures and payment rules.
Pongal 2027 train ticket booking
Pongal 2027 train ticket booking
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Quick Summary

Pongal 2027 train ticket reservations will open from November 13 under the 60-day advance booking system. The copy lists booking dates for travel from January 12 to 19, along with booking timings, IRCTC tips and details of the proposed Rs 5 UPI MDR charge, which will be borne by merchants and not passengers.

CHENNAI: With Pongal 2027 approaching, passengers planning to travel to their native places can start preparing for train ticket reservations. Under the 60-day advance reservation system followed by Indian Railways, bookings for Pongal travel will begin on November 13, 2026. With high demand expected during the festival season, here are some frequently asked questions about reservation dates, booking procedures and payment rules.

1. When will Pongal 2027 be celebrated?

Pongal will be celebrated on January 15, 2027 (Friday). Bhogi falls on January 14, while Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal will be observed on January 16 and 17, respectively.

2. When will train ticket reservations for Pongal 2027 begin?

Train ticket reservations for Pongal travel will begin on November 13, 2026, under the 60-day advance reservation system. Passengers can book tickets according to their intended dates of travel.

3. What are the train ticket booking dates for Pongal 2027?

Passengers planning to travel to their native places during the festival can book tickets on the following dates:

January 12, 2027 travel – November 13, 2026

January 13, 2027 travel – November 14, 2026

January 14, 2027 (Bhogi) travel – November 15, 2026

January 15, 2027 (Pongal) travel – November 16, 2026

January 16, 2027 (Mattu Pongal) travel – November 17, 2026

January 17, 2027 (Kaanum Pongal) travel – November 18, 2026

4. When can passengers book tickets for their return journey?

Passengers planning to return after the Pongal holidays can book tickets on the following dates:

January 18, 2027 travel – November 19, 2026

January 19, 2027 travel – November 20, 2026

5. At what time will train ticket reservations open?

Train ticket reservations on the opening day will begin at 8 am. Passengers are advised to log in to the IRCTC website or mobile application a few minutes before the booking window opens.

6. Where can passengers book train tickets?

Passengers can book tickets through the official IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in), the IRCTC mobile application or railway reservation counters.

7. How can passengers improve their chances of getting confirmed tickets?

Passengers can follow a few steps to make the booking process quicker and easier:

Log in to the IRCTC website or mobile application at least 10 minutes before reservations open.

Save the names, ages and other details of family members in the 'Master List' section of the IRCTC account in advance.

Keep a preferred payment option ready to complete the transaction quickly.

Ensure a stable internet connection to avoid delays during booking.

As tickets are in high demand during the Pongal season, completing the booking process as soon as reservations open can improve the chances of securing preferred seats.

8. Will special trains be operated for Pongal 2027?

Railway officials said special trains would be operated based on passenger demand after regular train reservations are completed. The additional services are expected to help manage the rush during the festival season.

9. Will passengers have to pay an additional charge for booking train tickets worth over Rs 2,000 through UPI?

No. Passengers will not have to bear additional charges for booking train tickets worth more than Rs 2,000 through UPI. Under the new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework announced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), railway transactions exceeding Rs 2,000 will attract a flat MDR of Rs 5. However, this charge will be borne by the merchant and cannot be passed on to passengers.

10. When will the new UPI MDR rules come into effect?

The revised MDR framework was initially scheduled to come into effect on October 15, 2026. However, NPCI postponed its implementation on October 13, citing the festive season. The corporation said the new date would be announced separately. As of November 12, 2026, the revised implementation date has not been officially announced.

11. How much will passengers pay if they book a train ticket worth Rs 3,000 through UPI?

Passengers will only have to pay Rs 3,000 for a ticket worth Rs 3,000. They will not have to pay Rs 3,005. Once the new MDR framework comes into effect, the railway merchant will bear the additional Rs 5 charge.

12. Will UPI transactions below Rs 2,000 attract MDR charges?

No. Merchant UPI transactions of up to Rs 2,000 will continue to remain free of MDR charges under the proposed framework.

13. Will person-to-person UPI transfers attract MDR charges?

No. Person-to-person (P2P) UPI transfers will continue to remain free, irrespective of the transaction amount. The proposed MDR framework applies to eligible person-to-merchant transactions and not transfers between individuals.

Passengers planning to travel during the Pongal holidays are advised to check their reservation dates in advance and book tickets as soon as the booking window opens to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

SOURCES

Pongal 2027 train ticket booking

When will the new UPI MDR rules come into effect?

Southern Railway
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