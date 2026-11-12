DT Next Guide: Pongal 2027 train ticket booking – When will reservations open? Check dates, timings, booking tips and UPI charges

4. When can passengers book tickets for their return journey?

Passengers planning to return after the Pongal holidays can book tickets on the following dates:

January 18, 2027 travel – November 19, 2026

January 19, 2027 travel – November 20, 2026

5. At what time will train ticket reservations open?

Train ticket reservations on the opening day will begin at 8 am. Passengers are advised to log in to the IRCTC website or mobile application a few minutes before the booking window opens.

6. Where can passengers book train tickets?

Passengers can book tickets through the official IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in), the IRCTC mobile application or railway reservation counters.

7. How can passengers improve their chances of getting confirmed tickets?

Passengers can follow a few steps to make the booking process quicker and easier:

Log in to the IRCTC website or mobile application at least 10 minutes before reservations open.

Save the names, ages and other details of family members in the 'Master List' section of the IRCTC account in advance.

Keep a preferred payment option ready to complete the transaction quickly.

Ensure a stable internet connection to avoid delays during booking.

As tickets are in high demand during the Pongal season, completing the booking process as soon as reservations open can improve the chances of securing preferred seats.