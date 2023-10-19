DT Next Exposé: Anbumani urges relief to prisoners died due to bribery

CHENNAI: Pointing out a DT Next report that highlighted the racket in referring ailing inmates for admission in hospitals, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to provide relief of Rs. 25 lakh to the families of inmates who died due to inability to pay bribes to the prison doctors.

"The report in DT Next is shocking as the doctors demand bribes of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 5 lakh for referring inmates to outside hospitals. Inmates, who could not pay the bribe, with serious illness could not get treatment in government hospitals. The report has also revealed that several such inmates have died due to lack of timely treatment," he said.

He opined that allowing persons, who do not require treatment, and not allowing deserving persons is a mockery of law and virtue.

"It is well known that bribery is rampant in prisons starting from allowing visitors and allowing banned substances. But it is unacceptable that bribery decides who lives. There would be no cruel violation of human rights worse than this. This is condemnable," he added.

He urged the government to conduct a detailed inquiry about the number of inmates who died in Puzhal central prison without proper treatment and the number of inmates who benefited by giving bribes.

"Moreover, the state government should provide Rs. 25 lakh to the families of inmates, who died without proper treatment in the prisons," he urged.

