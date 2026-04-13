DT Next Explains | What is Kavach?

Nearly a year ago, Tamil Nadu began installing a one-of-a-kind sensor controlled train protection system called Kavach on a few of its frequently used rail routes. Cut to the present, the 160-km stretch between Chennai and Renigunta is fully operational while work is in progress on the Chennai–Vijayawada and Chennai–Coimbatore stretches.

According to experts, for 2 million passengers who are patrons of the Southern Railway on a daily basis, the new system promises a drastic reduction in the risk of collisions. However, not many understand how the system works to ensure safe passage for trains.