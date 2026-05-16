DT Next Exclusive: ‘200% no horse-trading; TVK earned people’s trust, not MLAs through deals’

CHENNAI: P Venkataramanan, newly elected Mylapore MLA, Minister in the C Joseph Vijay Cabinet, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) treasurer and Vijay’s long-time personal auditor, has quickly emerged as one of the key voices in the fledgling administration. He outlines his immediate priorities for Mylapore, including women’s safety, civic infrastructure and welfare measures for the fishing community. Excerpts follow...
While Chief Minister Vijay repeatedly speaks about ‘Pirappokkum Ella Uyirkkum’ and projects an inclusive political image, some of your party leaders, including Aadhav Arjuna and Madhar Badhurudeen, have made remarks against Sanatana Dharma. Opposition parties have been accusing TVK of being anti-Hindu and anti-Brahmin. As a Brahmin and as a senior leader in the party, how do you respond to these allegations?
As far as Vijay is concerned, he stands beyond caste, religion, race and language. From the beginning, he has given equal opportunities to everyone, those who travelled with him for years, newcomers and youngsters, without any discrimination. I was not allotted Mylapore because I am a Brahmin. I was fielded there because I know the constituency well and have been closely connected to the people there. No candidate in our party was selected on the basis of caste, religion or money power. Only those capable of serving people and working sincerely were given opportunities. Unfortunately, Opposition parties are twisting facts and selectively interpreting certain remarks to create a false narrative against TVK. Their intention is purely political.
But these remarks were made by your own minister and MLA. Critics argue that such comments reflect the ideological position of the party itself. How do you address that perception?
Their remarks have been misunderstood and deliberately misrepresented. Even within Hindu society, there are several sections and communities. TVK is not against Brahmins, Hindus or any religion. We treat every community equally. In this election, people voted overwhelmingly for Vijay’s leadership and governance vision. Across Tamil Nadu, voters rose above caste and religious identities and supported him. It is actually the Opposition parties where caste and religion-based politics are deeply rooted. Some forces are now trying to run a sustained propaganda campaign against TVK because they are unable to accept the kind of public support Vijay has received. But we’re confident that people understand the truth.
Vijay has been a sharp critic of the BJP politically. Yet MLAs from parties that were aligned with the BJP have now extended support to your government. DMK, AIADMK and DMDK leaders have alleged that TVK engineered this through horse-trading and inducements. What is your response to these allegations?
There has been absolutely no horse-trading. Let me make it very clear — 200% no horse-trading has happened. Our government will never indulge in such politics. This is not a horse-trading government; this is a government moving at horse speed. MLAs from other parties were attracted by Vijay’s governance style, welfare-oriented administration and the speed with which this government has begun functioning. Expelled AMMK MLA S Kamaraj and AIADMK MLAs led by S P Velumani extended support because they were impressed by the way Vijay is running the government. When I personally spoke to them, they said that they were supporting the government without expecting anything in return. The Opposition has no major issue to criticise us on and is therefore trying to sensationalise this politically. Within just two years of launching the party, we met people directly, earned their trust and affection, contested without money power and secured 108 seats with 35% vote share. We neither need nor believe in political bargaining.
TVK made several ambitious electoral promises, including the monthly assistance scheme of Rs 2,500 for women heads of households. At the same time, CM Vijay admitted that the government inherited severe financial stress. How do you plan to fulfil these promises?
Other parties released manifestos with more than 500 promises. We consciously chose to promise only what people genuinely need and what we believe can realistically be implemented. Every assurance in our manifesto was framed after consultations with various sections of society. We have not made irresponsible promises merely for electoral gains. Whatever we assured the people will certainly be implemented within five years. We know our responsibilities and we are confident of delivering on them.
You have travelled very closely with Vijay even before the launch of TVK and have known him personally for years. Beyond politics and public meetings, who is Vijay as a person?
Personally, he is an extremely humble and genuine person. The way he appears in public meetings, campaigns, party programmes and government events is exactly how he is at home too. There is no difference between his public image and personal life. He’s soft-spoken, calm and deeply thoughtful. He never acts impulsively. He studies every issue carefully before making decisions. That patience and clarity are among his biggest strengths as a leader.
You have witnessed the party’s journey from its launch to forming the government. Looking back, what were the biggest challenges and turning points during this political transition?
From the day the party was launched, people had huge expectations from us and that itself created a responsibility to work harder and deliver. People are our inspiration. We connected with them emotionally and sincerely, and that involvement brought about this political change. The struggles we endured during the early phase of the movement are now yielding results. We will continue to work tirelessly to fulfil the expectations people have placed on us.
As the newly elected MLA from Mylapore, what are the immediate issues that require urgent attention in the constituency?
Not just in Mylapore, women across Tamil Nadu are seeking basic safety and dignity. During my travels with Vijay, I personally witnessed and heard their concerns. Women saw Vijay as their brother and someone from their own family and appealed to him to ensure their safety. In several government schools attended by girl students, even basic toilet facilities are absent. The same concerns exist in Mylapore too. Providing proper sanitation facilities for women in schools and public spaces will therefore be a priority. People also want Tasmac liquor outlets shifted and strict action against ganja and narcotics circulation. I’ve already started working on these issues. There have also been demands to improve Nageswara Rao Park in Mylapore. I’ve convened meetings with officials from various departments regarding this. Within the next two months, the park will be upgraded and reopened in a renovated form.
Beyond immediate civic concerns, do you have a larger long-term vision or master plan for Mylapore?
Vijay has already released a detailed constituency-wise election manifesto, including for Mylapore. But there are several pressing civic issues around the Kapaleeswarar Temple area that require both immediate and long-term attention.