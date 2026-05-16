DT Next Exclusive: ‘200% no horse-trading; TVK earned people’s trust, not MLAs through deals’

A

There has been absolutely no horse-trading. Let me make it very clear — 200% no horse-trading has happened. Our government will never indulge in such politics. This is not a horse-trading government; this is a government moving at horse speed. MLAs from other parties were attracted by Vijay’s governance style, welfare-oriented administration and the speed with which this government has begun functioning. Expelled AMMK MLA S Kamaraj and AIADMK MLAs led by S P Velumani extended support because they were impressed by the way Vijay is running the government. When I personally spoke to them, they said that they were supporting the government without expecting anything in return. The Opposition has no major issue to criticise us on and is therefore trying to sensationalise this politically. Within just two years of launching the party, we met people directly, earned their trust and affection, contested without money power and secured 108 seats with 35% vote share. We neither need nor believe in political bargaining.