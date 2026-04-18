DT Next Constituency Watch | Tiruvottiyur: Urban strain amid industrial pressures, civic gaps plague high-density segment

Water management is another pressing issue. While sections of the constituency depend on metro water supply, several pockets rely heavily on groundwater and private tankers. Locals allege inconsistency in supply and rising costs, adding to household burdens. In addition, concerns over seawater intrusion in coastal areas have been raised by residents and activists alike.

Environmental factors play a significant role in shaping public discourse in Tiruvottiyur. Proximity to industrial installations, including petroleum and chemical units, has led to periodic complaints about air quality and health risks. Ennore's well-documented pollution concerns continue to influence voters, particularly among fishing communities and daily wage workers who depend on coastal ecology for their livelihood.

Meenakshi, a resident of Burma Nagar, said, “We were afraid during the Coromandel gas leak accident. People living near Ennore are always affected by air pollution. We need clean, breathable air because it is a basic right for every living being."