DT Next Constituency Watch | Thondamuthur: Agrarian region under urban strain; wildlife conflict rises, Noyyal in decline

It is one of the most pressing concerns among voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Frequent elephant incursions into farmland along forest fringes, coupled with a sharp rise in wild boar populations, have posed serious challenges to farmers in the region. The issue has come into focus after a 72-year-old farmer died after he was knocked off his two-wheeler by a group of wild boars a few days ago near Chennanur, near Thondamuthur.

“Incidents like these have become increasingly common,” said R Periyasamy, a farmer from Theethipalayam. Farmers have long demanded stronger measures to curb the menace. Although the government has permitted culling of wild boars that stray beyond a three-kilometre radius from forest boundaries, locals say enforcement has been minimal.