DT Next Constituency Watch | Thondamuthur: Agrarian region under urban strain; wildlife conflict rises, Noyyal in decline

COIMBATORE: It's a kind of transformational pain for Thondamuthur, a predominantly agrarian constituency also witnessing rapid urbanisation, which is hit by recurrent human–wildlife conflict.
It is one of the most pressing concerns among voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Frequent elephant incursions into farmland along forest fringes, coupled with a sharp rise in wild boar populations, have posed serious challenges to farmers in the region. The issue has come into focus after a 72-year-old farmer died after he was knocked off his two-wheeler by a group of wild boars a few days ago near Chennanur, near Thondamuthur.
“Incidents like these have become increasingly common,” said R Periyasamy, a farmer from Theethipalayam. Farmers have long demanded stronger measures to curb the menace. Although the government has permitted culling of wild boars that stray beyond a three-kilometre radius from forest boundaries, locals say enforcement has been minimal.
"The number of wild boars shot down by the forest department was too small to make any real difference. At the same time, elephant intrusions have become more frequent and need urgent, concrete solutions,” Periyasamy added.
Large tracts of land in Thondamuthur are under arecanut and coconut cultivation, while vegetables are grown in smaller patches. The region, once known for its grape vineyards, has witnessed a dramatic decline in cultivation. “Grape farming has shrunk from over 30,000 acres a decade ago to barely 30 to 40 acres now. Water scarcity, labour shortages, lack of cold storage, and limited market access have all contributed. If this continues, grape cultivation could disappear entirely from the region,” said Vijayan Palanisamy, president of the Grape Growers Association.
Farmers attribute much of the agricultural distress to the degradation of the Noyyal River, once a vital water source. They allege that unchecked sewage discharge and encroachments have severely polluted and depleted the river. “Within a few kilometres of its origin in the Velliangiri Hills, the river is already contaminated by sewage inflow near Mathuvarayapuram. The river, which used to be perennial, has now dried up in many stretches. Groundwater levels have fallen drastically, with the water table going beyond 1,000 feet in several areas,” farmers said.
They also point to the lack of sustained efforts to desilt the river or remove encroachments, further worsening the crisis.
Such issues take a toll on the civic infrastructure of fast urbanised Thondamuthur. The constituency is transitioning from a traditionally agrarian community to a prominent residential suburb of Coimbatore, located 15 km away. Driven by its proximity to the Western Ghats and major city bypass roads, the area has seen a surge in gated communities and villa projects.
Against this backdrop, the political battle in Thondamuthur is intensifying as AIADMK strongman and sitting MLA SP Velumani is seeking a fourth consecutive term. Having won the constituency in 2011, 2016, and 2021 with comfortable margins, he remains a dominant figure in the region.
In the upcoming polls, the DMK has fielded NR Karthikeyan, a former Narasipuram panchayat president, to challenge Velumani. Other contenders include Sathish Raju of TVK and Rajabu Nisha of NTK.
While issues such as water scarcity, infrastructure gaps, and agrarian distress continue to weigh heavily on voters, the AIADMK remains confident of retaining the seat. Party leaders attribute this optimism to Velumani’s strong grassroots connect and sustained rapport with rural constituents.
Total electorate: 2,87,442
Men - 1,38,968
Women - 1,48,371
Trans persons - 103
Sitting MLA: SP Velumani
Party: AIADMK