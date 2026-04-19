DT Next Constituency Watch | Kolathur: High-profile segment with strong infrastructure push

CHENNAI: Kolathur Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister and MK Stalin, president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, has witnessed significant infrastructure upgrades over the past five years, with the Chief Minister in February 2026 describing it as a ‘model constituency’ of the Dravidian government.
Residents cite the creation of several facilities, including government hospitals, urban primary health centres, an arts and science college, modern libraries, learning centres, upgraded sewage pumping stations, community halls, a modern vegetable market, housing units, recreational spaces and an ornamental fish trade centre. Property values and rents have also risen following these development works.
However, long-standing civic issues continue to trouble residents, with traffic congestion on Paper Mills Road emerging as a major concern.
D Neelakannan, president of the Tamil Nadu Alliance of Resident Welfare Associations, said the 4 km stretch of the road remains a bottleneck, particularly during peak hours. Despite court directions to widen the road by 15 feet on both sides, the project has not been implemented, he alleged, adding that encroachments and parking violations have worsened the situation.
He also pointed to the narrowing at the Kumaran Nagar and Balaji Nagar junction due to street vendor encroachments, which has reduced pedestrian space and slowed vehicular movement.
Extensive stormwater drainage works have been carried out in Kolathur with a focus on creating an integrated network to mitigate waterlogging, especially in areas such as Poompuhar Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Baba Nagar, Senthil Nagar and Paper Mills Road. While residents appreciate the flood mitigation measures undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation, some have raised concerns over their effectiveness. In low-lying areas, underground sumps have been installed to pump out water.
G Srinivasan of Periyar Nagar said the system has not yet been tested under heavy rainfall and alleged that hurried execution has led to foul-smelling piped water in some locations.
Residents have also flagged a reduction in motorable road width following the construction of stormwater drains.
In Ambedkar Nagar, residents have been seeking patta for nearly three decades. K Manjula said repeated representations to officials have yielded conflicting responses on land ownership, leaving families uncertain.
Electorally, Kolathur has remained a stronghold for MK Stalin since 2011, with his victory margins increasing in successive elections. In 2021, he secured 1,05,522 votes, defeating Aadi Rajaram of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam by over 70,000 votes. He had earlier won by 37,730 votes in 2016 against JCD Prabhakar and by 2,819 votes in 2011 against Saidai Duraisamy.
While residents across age groups acknowledge the benefits of recent development projects, many say unresolved civic issues could influence voting patterns, even as the constituency is expected to remain with the Dravidian party.
Total electors: 2,07,251
Men: 99,607
Women: 1,07,607
Trans persons: 37
Sitting MLA: MK Stalin
Party: DMK