DT Next Constituency Watch | Kolathur: High-profile segment with strong infrastructure push

Extensive stormwater drainage works have been carried out in Kolathur with a focus on creating an integrated network to mitigate waterlogging, especially in areas such as Poompuhar Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Baba Nagar, Senthil Nagar and Paper Mills Road. While residents appreciate the flood mitigation measures undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation, some have raised concerns over their effectiveness. In low-lying areas, underground sumps have been installed to pump out water.

G Srinivasan of Periyar Nagar said the system has not yet been tested under heavy rainfall and alleged that hurried execution has led to foul-smelling piped water in some locations.

Residents have also flagged a reduction in motorable road width following the construction of stormwater drains.