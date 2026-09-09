DT Next Campus|Applications open for LIC Golden Jubilee; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship Scheme 2026 is being offered by the LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation. The scholarship is a financial award designed to support meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections.
Eligibility: The application is open to meritorious students who have secured at least 60% marks or an equivalent CGPA in Class 10th or 12th/equivalent examinations during the academic years 2023–24 to 2025–26. For the General Scholarship, applicants must have taken admission in the first year of one of the listed academic programmes in 2026–27.
Prizes & Rewards: An award of up to Rs 50,000.
Last Date to Apply: September 30
Application mode: Online Application Only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LICC1