CHENNAI: The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Transgender Scholarship Programme is a CSR initiative aimed at empowering talented and deserving transgender students across India. It provides financial assistance to students enrolled in Classes 9–12 or pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at recognised government or private open schools and universities.
Eligibility: Students must have secured a minimum of 35% in Class 10 and/or Class 12.
The total annual household income from all sources must not exceed Rs 10,00,000.
Children of employees of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited and Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply.
Prizes & Rewards: A one-time scholarship of up to Rs 40,000.
The scholarship amount can be used for academic-related expenses, including examination fees, admission fees and tuition fees.
Last Date to Apply: November 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/USFB2