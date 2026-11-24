CHENNAI: This scholarship is a CSR initiative which aims to empower talented and deserving trans students across India. It is open to students enrolled in Classes 9–12 or pursuing UG/PG courses at recognised government or private open schools and universities.
Eligibility: A minimum score of 35% in Class 10 and/or Class 12 is required. Total household income from all sources must not exceed Rs 10,00,000/year. Candidates who are children of employees of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited or Buddy4Study are ineligible
Prizes & Rewards: One-time scholarship of up to Rs 40,000.
Note: Scholarship funds can be utilised for academic-related expenses, including exam fees, admission fees, tuition fees, etc.
Last Date to Apply: November 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/USFB2