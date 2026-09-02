DT Next Campus| Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2026-27; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships support meritorious students from all corners of the country in pursuing their undergraduate education. This empowers them to continue their studies, become successful professionals, and realise their dreams, unlocking their potential to uplift themselves and their communities and contribute towards India’s future socio-economic development.
Eligibility: Students must be enrolled in the first year of a full-time regular undergraduate (UG) degree in any stream at a recognised Indian institute. Must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 60% marks.
The annual household income should be up to INR 15,00,000 per year (preference will be given to those students whose family income is less than INR 2,50,000). Open to resident Indian citizens only. An aptitude test is mandatory.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree
Last Date to Apply: 05-10-2026
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS14