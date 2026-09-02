DT Next Campus| Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2026-27; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI:The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, and think digital for the benefit of society.
Eligibility: Students who are enrolled in the first-year full-time regular postgraduation programmes pursuing select future-ready courses from Engineering, Technology, Energy and Life Sciences. Must have secured 550 to 1,000 in the GATE examination, OR must have a CGPA of 7.5 or above in their undergraduate studies (or equivalent percentage normalised to CGPA) if the student has not attempted GATE. Open to resident Indian citizens only.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree.
Last Date to Apply: 05-10-2026
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS15