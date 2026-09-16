DT Next Campus |Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2026-27; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2026-27 is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that helps first-year undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses pursue their dreams of a promising career and a better future.
Eligibility: Students enrolled in the first year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible. Applicants must have secured at least 80% marks in Classes 10 and 12 (70% for PwD students). The annual parental income must not exceed INR 6 lakh from all sources. Open for Indian nationals only.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship from INR 40,000 to INR 5,50,000 per year for 3 years.
Last Date to Apply: 30-09-2026
Application mode: Online applications only