Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Nikon Scholarship Program 2026-27; here is how you can apply

The program aims to nurture young visual talent and remove financial barriers to creative education.
Scholarship
Representative ImagePexels
Updated on

CHENNAI: Nikon India Private Limited has launched the Nikon Scholarship Program 2026-27, offering up to INR 1,00,000 to students pursuing professional photography courses of 3 months or more. The program aims to nurture young visual talent and remove financial barriers to creative education.

Eligibility: Must be an Indian citizen.

Must be currently pursuing a professional photography-related course with a minimum duration of three months.

Must have passed Class 12 (any stream).

Annual parental income from all sources must not exceed INR 6,00,000

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to INR 1,00,000 based on the actual course fee.

Last Date to Apply: 23-09-2026

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NIKON14

Scholarship
DT Next Campus
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in