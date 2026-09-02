DT Next Campus | Nikon Scholarship Program 2026-27; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Nikon India Private Limited has launched the Nikon Scholarship Program 2026-27, offering up to INR 1,00,000 to students pursuing professional photography courses of 3 months or more. The program aims to nurture young visual talent and remove financial barriers to creative education.
Eligibility: Must be an Indian citizen.
Must be currently pursuing a professional photography-related course with a minimum duration of three months.
Must have passed Class 12 (any stream).
Annual parental income from all sources must not exceed INR 6,00,000
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to INR 1,00,000 based on the actual course fee.
Last Date to Apply: 23-09-2026
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NIKON14