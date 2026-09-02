DT Next Campus | Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship Program 2026–27; here is how you can apply

Eligibility: Open to PAN India girl students belonging to the SC, ST or OBC communities studying in Classes 9 to 12, or pursuing general undergraduate courses (such as B.A., B.A. (Hons.), B.Sc. or B.Com.) and general postgraduate courses (such as M.A., M.A. (Hons.), M.Sc. or M.Com.).

Applicants must have secured at least 50% marks in their previous academic year or semester.

Annual family income from all sources should not exceed INR 4,00,000.