DT Next Campus | Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship Program 2026–27; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship Program 2026–27, an initiative by Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, offers a fixed scholarship award of INR 5,500 to meritorious girl students belonging to the SC, ST or OBC communities studying in Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing general undergraduate and postgraduate courses, helping them continue their education without financial hardship.
Eligibility: Open to PAN India girl students belonging to the SC, ST or OBC communities studying in Classes 9 to 12, or pursuing general undergraduate courses (such as B.A., B.A. (Hons.), B.Sc. or B.Com.) and general postgraduate courses (such as M.A., M.A. (Hons.), M.Sc. or M.Com.).
Applicants must have secured at least 50% marks in their previous academic year or semester.
Annual family income from all sources should not exceed INR 4,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards: Fixed scholarship of INR 5,500 per selected scholar
Last Date to Apply: 21-09-2026
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MNM3