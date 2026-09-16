DT Next Campus | Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2026-27; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2026-27 is a collaborative CSR initiative of Kotak Mahindra Group companies and Kotak Education Foundation, offering financial assistance to meritorious girl students from underprivileged backgrounds. Girls who have passed Class 12 and secured admission to a professional graduation course receive INR 1.5 lakh* per year until they complete their degree.
Eligibility: Open to meritorious girl students across India who have scored 75% or more (or equivalent CGPA) in Class 12 boards.
Secured admission to the first year of a professional graduation programme (Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, Integrated LLB, and more) at an NIRF/NAAC-accredited institute for the academic year 2026-27.
Annual family income must not exceed INR 6,00,000.
Children of Kotak Mahindra Group, Kotak Education Foundation, and Buddy4Study employees are ineligible.
Prizes & Rewards: INR 1.5 lakh per year, till completion of the professional graduation degree.
Disclaimer: Subject to terms and conditions, at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.
Last Date to Apply: 30-09-2026
Application mode: Online applications only