DT Next Campus | Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2026-27; here is how you can apply

Eligibility: Open to meritorious girl students across India who have scored 75% or more (or equivalent CGPA) in Class 12 boards.

Secured admission to the first year of a professional graduation programme (Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, Integrated LLB, and more) at an NIRF/NAAC-accredited institute for the academic year 2026-27.

Annual family income must not exceed INR 6,00,000.

Children of Kotak Mahindra Group, Kotak Education Foundation, and Buddy4Study employees are ineligible.