Eligibility: Students enrolled in full-time BTech, MTech, MBA/PGDM or Polytechnic diploma programmes at recognised government or private institutions in India are eligible to apply.

BTech applicants must be from lateral entry, third or fourth year, or the graduating batch of 2026. MTech, MBA and PGDM applicants must be in their second year or graduating batch of 2026.

Applicants must belong to relevant streams or specialisations, including Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Sales or Marketing, depending on the scholarship category.

Students must have secured at least 60% marks or a CGPA of 6.0 or above, have no active backlogs or disciplinary issues, and be willing to complete online certification courses within the programme timelines.

The annual parental income must not exceed Rs 6,00,000.

Children of employees of Buddy4Study or Eastman Auto and Power Limited are not eligible to apply.

Note: Priority will be given to girls, persons with disabilities (PwD), students from single-parent households, orphaned students, and those from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.