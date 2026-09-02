Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | B.S. Abdur Rahman "India in a Classroom" Scholarship 2026–27; here is how you can apply

Open to SC, ST and Muslim students from any Indian state or union territory who have passed Class 12 with the required marks and have annual parental income up to ₹5,00,000, seeking UG admission at the Chennai campus.
Scholarship
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CHENNAI: The B.S. Abdur Rahman "India in a Classroom" Scholarship 2026-27, an initiative of B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, offers 200 undergraduate scholarship seats to SC, ST and Muslim students from across India, covering up to 100 per cent of tuition, hostel, food and examination fees based on income and academic performance.

Eligibility: Open to SC, ST and Muslim students from any Indian state or union territory who have passed Class 12 with the required marks and have annual parental income up to ₹5,00,000, seeking UG admission at the Chennai campus.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship covering up to 100 per cent of tuition fee, hostel accommodation, food and examination fee

Last Date to Apply: 14-09-2026

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/CRSCT1

Scholarship
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