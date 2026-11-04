DT Next Campus | Applications open for WINGS — Women INspiring Growth in STEM Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: IIT Bombay alumnus Bharat Desai and his wife, Neerja Sethi, have launched an initiative at IIT Bombay to encourage women in STEM, named WINGS — Women INspiring Growth in STEM Scholarship Programme. This initiative aims to break financial barriers and champion women’s education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Eligibility: For female students planning to pursue an undergraduate STEM course at IIT Bombay (2027-28 Session).
Students not availing any other government tuition grant or scholarship.
The scholarship will continue for students maintaining a 6.0 CPI or higher.
Prizes & Rewards: Tuition fees (Rs 2 lakhs per annum)
Last Date to Apply: November 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/WINGS2