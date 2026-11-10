DT Next Campus | Applications open for Vylor Agritech Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The programme provides financial support to students pursuing UG, PG, or PhD courses in Agriculture and allied streams at eligible institutions
Eligibility: Students enrolled in any year of UG, PG, or PhD in Agriculture (and allied courses) at government colleges, including IITs, NITs, IISc, ICAR-recognized colleges, and State Agricultural Universities, are eligible
The applicant's annual family/parental income from all sources must not exceed Rs 6,00,000
Children of employees of Vylor and Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 25,000/ year for UG courses
Rs 35,000 for PG and PhD programmes
Last Date to Apply: November 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/VASP1