DT Next Campus | Applications open for Vivo Kanya Gyaan Scholarship Programme 2025-26; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: This is a CSR initiative by vivo India that supports young women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in pursuing STEM undergraduate education. Open to first- and second-year students, the programme offers financial assistance, mentorship, and industry exposure to help scholars continue their studies, build corporate readiness, and pursue successful careers in STEM.
Eligibility: Open to young women across India who are currently enrolled in full-time, regular STEM undergraduate courses such as BTech / BE, BSc, BCA, etc (first or second year) at NIRF-ranked colleges; preference will be given to government colleges.
Annual parental income must not exceed Rs 5 lakh from all sources.
Applicants must have secured at least 70% marks in both Class 10 and Class 12, as well as in their most recent academic year/semester.
Children of employees of Buddy4Study or vivo India are ineligible.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a fixed scholarship of Rs 60,000 per year for up to three years
Last Date to Apply: April 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/VKGSP1