DT Next Campus | Applications open for Vivo Kanya Gyaan Scholarship Programme 2025-26; here is how you can apply

Eligibility: Open to young women across India who are currently enrolled in full-time, regular STEM undergraduate courses such as BTech / BE, BSc, BCA, etc (first or second year) at NIRF-ranked colleges; preference will be given to government colleges.

Annual parental income must not exceed Rs 5 lakh from all sources.

Applicants must have secured at least 70% marks in both Class 10 and Class 12, as well as in their most recent academic year/semester.

Children of employees of Buddy4Study or vivo India are ineligible.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a fixed scholarship of Rs 60,000 per year for up to three years

Last Date to Apply: April 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/VKGSP1