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DT Next Campus | Applications open for University of Birmingham India Chancellor's Scholarships; here is how you can apply

Application is open to domiciled students of India, who have received an offer for pursuing a full-time postgraduate program at the University of Birmingham's UK campus for September 2026
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CHENNAI: University of Birmingham India Chancellor's Scholarships 2026-27 is being offered by the University of Birmingham to domiciled students of India, who have applied for a postgraduate course at the university.

Eligibility: Application is open to domiciled students of India, who have received an offer for pursuing a full-time postgraduate program at the University of Birmingham's UK campus for September 2026. Applicants must meet the academic conditions specified in their offer.

Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship of Rs10,000 towards tuition fees.

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/UCBD2

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University of Birmingham India Chancellor

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