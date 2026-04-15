DT Next Campus | Applications open for University of Birmingham India Chancellor's Scholarships; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: University of Birmingham India Chancellor's Scholarships 2026-27 is being offered by the University of Birmingham to domiciled students of India, who have applied for a postgraduate course at the university.
Eligibility: Application is open to domiciled students of India, who have received an offer for pursuing a full-time postgraduate program at the University of Birmingham's UK campus for September 2026. Applicants must meet the academic conditions specified in their offer.
Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship of Rs10,000 towards tuition fees.
Last Date to Apply: May 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/UCBD2