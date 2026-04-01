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DT Next Campus | Applications open for University of Birmingham India Chancellor’s Scholarships 2026-27; here is how you can apply

Applicants must meet the academic conditions specified in their offer and be classified by the university as an overseas fee payer for tuition purposes
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CHENNAI: University of Birmingham is offering this scholarship to domiciled students of India, who have applied for a postgraduate course at the university’s UK campus for September 2026

Eligibility: Applicants must meet the academic conditions specified in their offer and be classified by the university as an overseas fee payer for tuition purposes, and have the means to pay any outstanding tuition fees not covered by the scholarship. They must also have paid the deposit and the net tuition fees by the relevant deadlines, and possess sufficient funds to cover their living expenses and other related costs

Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship of £10,000 towards tuition fees

Application mode: Online only

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtte/UCBD2

Scholarship
University of Birmingham India Chancellor

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