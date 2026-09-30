Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Transgender Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

Open to transgender students across India pursuing secondary, senior secondary, undergraduate or postgraduate studies through any government or private open school or open university
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CHENNAI:The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Transgender Scholarship Programme 2026-27, a CSR initiative of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited implemented through Buddy4Study, provides financial assistance to transgender students pursuing secondary, senior secondary, undergraduate or postgraduate studies through government or private open schools and open universities across India.

Eligibility: Open to transgender students across India pursuing secondary, senior secondary, undergraduate or postgraduate studies through any government or private open school or open university

Prizes & Rewards: Selected candidates will receive a one-time scholarship of up to Rs 40,000

Last Date to Apply: October 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/USFB2

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