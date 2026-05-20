DT Next Campus | Applications open for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Transgender Scholarship Programme 2026-27; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The programme is a CSR initiative of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited, implemented through its Implementation Partner, Buddy4Study. It aims to empower talented and deserving transgender students across India. This scholarship is open to students enrolled in Classes 9–12 or pursuing UG/PG courses at recognised government or private open schools and universities.
Eligibility: A minimum score of 35% in Class 10 and/or Class 12 is required. The applicant's total household income from all sources must not exceed Rs 10,00,000 per year.
Candidates who are children of employees of the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited or Buddy4Study are ineligible to participate
Prizes & Rewards: A one-time scholarship of up to Rs 40,000
Note: Scholarship funds can be utilised for academic-related expenses, including exam fees, admission fees, tuition fees, etc.
Last Date to Apply: June 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/USFB2