DT Next Campus | Applications open for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Transgender Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Transgender Scholarship Programme 2026-27 is a CSR initiative of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited, implemented through its Implementation Partner, Buddy4Study.
Eligibility: Open to pan-India transgender students pursuing secondary, senior secondary, or undergraduate/postgraduate studies through any government or private open school or open university.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected candidates will receive a one-time scholarship of up to Rs 40,000
Last Date to Apply: July 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/USFB2