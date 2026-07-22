Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Transgender Programme; here is how you can apply

Open to pan-India transgender students pursuing secondary, senior secondary, or undergraduate/postgraduate studies through any government or private open school or open university
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CHENNAI: The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Transgender Scholarship Programme 2026-27 is a CSR initiative of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited, implemented through its Implementation Partner, Buddy4Study.

Eligibility: Open to pan-India transgender students pursuing secondary, senior secondary, or undergraduate/postgraduate studies through any government or private open school or open university.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected candidates will receive a one-time scholarship of up to Rs 40,000

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/USFB2

Scholarship
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