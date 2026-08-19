DT Next Campus | Applications open for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Trans Persons Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The programme is a CSR initiative of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited, implemented through its Implementation Partner, Buddy4Study. It aims to empower talented and deserving trans students across India. Open to students enrolled in Classes 9–12 or pursuing UG/PG courses at recognised government or private open schools and universities.
Eligibility: Open to pan-India trans students pursuing secondary, senior secondary, or UG/PG studies through any government or private open school or open university
A minimum score of 35% in Class 10 and/or Class 12
The applicant's total income from all sources must not exceed Rs 10,00,000 per year
Candidates who are children of employees of the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited or Buddy4Study are ineligible
Prizes & Rewards: A one-time scholarship of up to Rs 40,000
Last Date to Apply: August 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/USFB2